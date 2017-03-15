Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital introduces advanced eye testing

Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital has enhanced its medical services with the introduction of its Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) examination, which is the first of its kind to be offered in Guyana.

Consultant ophthalmologist at the private health institution Dr. Neeraj Jain, in a brief presentation to members of the media on Friday, said the introduction of the new service puts Guyana on par with eye care in developed nations.

Essentially, the OCT is a non-invasive imaging test that uses light waves to take cross-section pictures of the retina, the light-sensitive tissue lining the back of the eye. This technology has …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.