First phase of feasibility study for new Demerara Harbour Bridge competed

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, along with a team from the Ministry, and General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Rawlston Adams, yesterday met with LievenseCSO to discuss the first stage of a feasibility study for the new Demerara River crossing, a release from the ministry said.

Arie Mol of the Dutch company led a presentation of the section of the feasibility study, which began on January 15, 2017. In his presentation, Mol touched on a number of points, including river/marine traffic, river modelling, and economic and environmental considerations.

He also noted a number of possible locations for the new River Crossing, including New Hope, Peter’s Hall, Eccles, and Houston, with lengths ranging from approximately 580 metres to just under 2,000 metres. The entire feasibility will last six months and will conclude in July.  (Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story had said that the study had been completed. The Ministry has since corrected its press release to say that only the first phase has concluded.)

 

