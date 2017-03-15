Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport
With the removal of a transmission mast at Sparendaam one of the central points of investigation into the origins of the Pradoville 2 housing scheme, former President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday presented documents to show that its relocation was required for safe operations at the Ogle Airport.
Jagdeo was one of a series of persons questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit last week Tuesday about the project.
At a press conference yesterday at Freedom House, Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) said that Pradoville 2 had cost a lot to develop because the Ogle Airport required that the Radio Mast for …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
Phagwah and Diwali
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Sam Hinds, former ministers questioned
Comments
About these comments