Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport

With the removal of a transmission mast at Sparendaam one of the central points of investigation into the origins of the Pradoville 2 housing scheme, former President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday presented documents to show that its relocation was required for safe operations at the Ogle Airport.

Jagdeo was one of a series of persons questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit last week Tuesday about the project.

At a press conference yesterday at Freedom House, Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) said that Pradoville 2 had cost a lot to develop because the Ogle Airport required that the Radio Mast for