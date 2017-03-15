Mercedes Benz bursts into flames
A Mercedes Benz motor car yesterday afternoon burst into flames on the Rupert Craig Highway outside of Subryanville at around 1.30 pm.
Little is known about the explosion. When Stabroek News arrived on the scene firefighters had already extinguished the blaze. On the scene, staff from the Caricom Secretariat had gathered and told this …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
Phagwah and Diwali
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Sam Hinds, former ministers questioned
Comments
About these comments