Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
A 21-year-old teacher was yesterday discovered dead in her Mahdia, Region 8 apartment and while suicide is suspected the police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.
She has been identified as Bridgette Theya Narine, a nursery school teacher who hails from Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara.
Commander of ‘F’ Division, Rabindranauth Budhram confirmed …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
Phagwah and Diwali
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Sam Hinds, former ministers questioned
Comments
About these comments