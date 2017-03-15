Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

A 21-year-old teacher was yesterday discovered dead in her Mahdia, Region 8 apartment and while suicide is suspected the police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

She has been identified as Bridgette Theya Narine, a nursery school teacher who hails from Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara.

Commander of ‘F’ Division, Rabindranauth Budhram confirmed …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.