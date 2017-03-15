SCS says not told of any suspension of metered parking

Parking meters company, Smart City Solutions (SCS) says it has seen certain reporting in the media today purporting that Cabinet has recommended that the Mayor and Councilors of the City of Georgetown take action to suspend the geoPark project for some period of time.

In a statement, SCS said that it has received no instruction nor any official word in respect to taking any action to suspend the geoPark project from the Mayor and Councilors of the City of Georgetown, which is the counterparty to SCS in respect of the Georgetown Metered Parking Project contract.

SCS will continue to operate and enforce the geoPark project in accordance with its obligations under the Georgetown Metered Parking Project contract, the statement said.