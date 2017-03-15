Somalian national fined over forged UK passport

-claims he entered country seeking asylum

A Somalian national, who claimed he used a forged British passport to enter the country in search of asylum, was yesterday fined and ordered deported.

Hali Shaik Mohammed, 25, is alleged to have uttered a United Kingdom passport, in the name of Steven Wrightstone and bearing his photograph, purporting to show same was issued by the British government, to police constable Steven Williams on March 9 at  Lethem.

