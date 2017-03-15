Somalian national fined over forged UK passport
-claims he entered country seeking asylum
A Somalian national, who claimed he used a forged British passport to enter the country in search of asylum, was yesterday fined and ordered deported.
Hali Shaik Mohammed, 25, is alleged to have uttered a United Kingdom passport, in the name of Steven Wrightstone and bearing his photograph, purporting to show same was issued by the British government, to police constable Steven Williams on March 9 at Lethem.
Subsequent to being read the charge by Chief …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
Phagwah and Diwali
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Sam Hinds, former ministers questioned
Comments
About these comments