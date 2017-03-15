Taxi driver charged with trying to kill BK supervisor during $3M robbery
-lawyer says accused was beaten, threatened by cops
A taxi driver was yesterday remanded to prison after being read multiple charges, including the attempted murder and armed robbery of a BK International supervisor who was attacked outside the compound of the Ministry of Finance on Main Street last December.
It is alleged that Samuel Adams, while in company of others and armed with a gun, discharged a loaded firearm at John Brian with the intent to commit murder on December 5, 2016, at Urquhart Street.
It was alleged too that on the same date and at the very location Adams and others, who were armed with guns, robbed Brian of $3 million.
The Guyana Police Force, in a press release, had said Brian…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
