Constable fined for breach of licence, driving under the influence

Police Constable Joshua Ali was yesterday charged with

a) Breach of Condition of Provisional Licence and

b) Driving under the Influence of Alcohol.

The police say that he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined a total of $37,500

Further, he has since been transferred from the Traffic Department to the General Duties Section of the Guyana Police Force.