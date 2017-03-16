Constable fined for breach of licence, driving under the influence
Police Constable Joshua Ali was yesterday charged with
a) Breach of Condition of Provisional Licence and
b) Driving under the Influence of Alcohol.
The police say that he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined a total of $37,500
Further, he has since been transferred from the Traffic Department to the General Duties Section of the Guyana Police Force.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
Phagwah and Diwali
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists
Comments
About these comments