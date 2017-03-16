Corentyne duo charged with year-old Rose Hall murder

Two men yesterday appeared in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where they were remanded over the one-year-old murder of Caitanya Kishundyal, 21, of Lot 28, First Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

Daniel McLennon, 24, of Second Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne and Saif Persaud, 19, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, were charged jointly with the murder.

The accused, who were both unrepresented were not required to plead to the indictable charge, and as such, were remanded to prison until their next court date on March 28.

Kishundyal died on the evening of February 5, 2016, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Intensive Care Unit, some two days after he had been shot in the abdomen with pellets, by a lone gunman who attacked him as he entered his premises, at around 10 pm on February 3, 2016.

Kishundyal had been confronted by a man with a firearm, and was shot during the ensuing scuffle.