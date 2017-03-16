Gov’t to move against overloading on mining roads
Citing damage to key arteries, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday said that the government will crack down against overloaded mining trucks on interior roads.
Along with a statement yesterday, the ministry provided graphic images of huge mining trucks marooned on interior roads.
The statement said that last year, significant sums of monies were spent in the hinterland for the rehabilitation of roadways. It stated that $54.5M was spent in 2016 to repair the Puruni – Itaballi Corridor. This corridor is still under its maintenance period. Furthermore, in 2017, $100M was set aside to improve the Puruni – Pappishou Corridor.
