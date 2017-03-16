Gov’t to move against overloading on mining roads

Citing damage to key arteries, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday said that the government will crack down against overloaded mining trucks on interior roads.

Along with  a statement yesterday, the ministry provided graphic images of huge mining trucks marooned on interior roads.

The statement said that  last year, significant sums of monies were spent in the hinterland for the rehabilitation of roadways. It stated that $54.5M was spent in 2016 to repair the Puruni – Itaballi Corridor. This corridor is still under its maintenance period. Furthermore, in 2017, $100M was set aside  to improve the Puruni – Pappishou Corridor.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Nearly three years for Charlestown ganja trafficker

default placeholder

Police probing vigilante beating at Canal Number One

default placeholder

Ramjattan defends assets recovery bill

default placeholder

Corentyne duo charged with year-old Rose Hall murder

default placeholder

Further remand for Brazilian Pastor on traffic death charge

Two families homeless after fire destroys Tuschen house

default placeholder

Lethem woman dies in Brazil following treatment for stillbirth

Toronto-based Guyanese doctor gets service award from Canada

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Royston King charged with forgery

  3. Tuschen child dies after accident

  4. Phagwah and Diwali

  5. Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

  6. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  9. Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

GALLERY: Faces of Phagwah

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo chats with a child while playing phagwah

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium