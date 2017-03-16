Nearly three years for Charlestown ganja trafficker

A Charlestown resident, who was on trial for having 106 grammes of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking, was yesterday sentenced to just under  three years’ imprisonment and fined $159,000 by the court.

Tiffany Sultan, 23, accused of having the narcotics in her possession, on January 9, at Broad Street, Charlestown, with tears rolling down her face, heard a guilty verdict handed down to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

During Chief Magistrate McLennan’s decision, she told Sultan that from the evidence presented by the prosecution, through its witnesses, the court was satisfied that she was in possession of the cannabis, and she had knowledge of it.  The Chief Magistrate said that the prosecutor had proved that the accused was the only one who had access to the premises where the cannabis was found, as well as, she was the sole occupant of house.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Gov’t to move against overloading on mining roads

default placeholder

Police probing vigilante beating at Canal Number One

default placeholder

Ramjattan defends assets recovery bill

default placeholder

Corentyne duo charged with year-old Rose Hall murder

default placeholder

Further remand for Brazilian Pastor on traffic death charge

Two families homeless after fire destroys Tuschen house

default placeholder

Lethem woman dies in Brazil following treatment for stillbirth

Toronto-based Guyanese doctor gets service award from Canada

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Royston King charged with forgery

  3. Tuschen child dies after accident

  4. Phagwah and Diwali

  5. Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

  6. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  9. Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

GALLERY: Faces of Phagwah

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo chats with a child while playing phagwah

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium