Nearly three years for Charlestown ganja trafficker
A Charlestown resident, who was on trial for having 106 grammes of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking, was yesterday sentenced to just under three years’ imprisonment and fined $159,000 by the court.
Tiffany Sultan, 23, accused of having the narcotics in her possession, on January 9, at Broad Street, Charlestown, with tears rolling down her face, heard a guilty verdict handed down to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
During Chief Magistrate McLennan’s decision, she told Sultan that from the evidence presented by the prosecution, through its witnesses, the court was satisfied that she was in possession of the cannabis, and she had knowledge of it. The Chief Magistrate said that the prosecutor had proved that the accused was the only one who had access to the premises where the cannabis was found, as well as, she was the sole occupant of house.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
Phagwah and Diwali
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport
Comments
About these comments