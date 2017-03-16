Nearly three years for Charlestown ganja trafficker

A Charlestown resident, who was on trial for having 106 grammes of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking, was yesterday sentenced to just under three years’ imprisonment and fined $159,000 by the court.

Tiffany Sultan, 23, accused of having the narcotics in her possession, on January 9, at Broad Street, Charlestown, with tears rolling down her face, heard a guilty verdict handed down to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

During Chief Magistrate McLennan's decision, she told Sultan that from the evidence presented by the prosecution, through its witnesses, the court was satisfied that she was in possession of the cannabis, and she had knowledge of it. The Chief Magistrate said that the prosecutor had proved that the accused was the only one who had access to the premises where the cannabis was found, as well as, she was the sole occupant of house.