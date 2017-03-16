Police probing vigilante beating at Canal Number One

‘D’ Division Commander Leslie James yesterday said that the police have launched an investigation into reports by two men that they were beaten by residents of Canal Number One, who accused them of stealing rearview mirrors and that a “determination would be made soon.”

“We are looking at the matter, we have statements and I met with the two men along with a member of ‘D’ Division Office of Professional Responsibility and my second in command and we are investigating,” James said when contacted by this newspaper.

Dameion Gordon and Vernon Beckles have reported that they were beaten by residents on Sunday evening when they visited the West Bank Demerara community along with friends to have some drinks. The men were taken there by a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who they said invited them to an upcoming event and wanted to show them where he lived.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday a very emotional Gordon said they were following the GDF rank, his wife, her sister and her sister's husband into the shop when Beckles was first attacked by the alleged theft victim.