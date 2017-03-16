Further remand for Brazilian Pastor on traffic death charge

A Brazilian pastor who was remanded to prison after being charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist, made his second appearance in court yesterday to plead to his charge.

Haleno Luiz, 36, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday and was re-read a charge which stated that on March 3, at Hadfield and Smyth streets, he drove motor van PPP 4765 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Maurice Moseley. Luiz, a senior pastor at the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Luiz's attorney, Mark Waldron, made an application for reasonable bail on behalf of his client. Waldron told the court that Luiz will lodge his passport at the nearest police station, and is willing to comply with any conditions set by the court for bail.