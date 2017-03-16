Two families homeless after fire destroys Tuschen house
Two families were left counting their losses yesterday morning after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo house they had been renting for several years.
According to reports reaching Stabroek News, the fire which started around 9.30 am yesterday quickly razed the two-storey, wooden and concrete house which was occupied by a total of nine persons including several children.
The upper flat was occupied by a single parent mother and her five children, while a couple whose names were given as Kim Rodrigues and Tharam Rambharose lived in the lower flat with their six-year-old son.
A source from the Guyana Fire Service said an investigation has since been launched to determine the cause of the fire.
