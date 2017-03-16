Two families homeless after fire destroys Tuschen house

Two families were left counting their losses yesterday morning after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo house they had been renting for several years.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, the fire which started around 9.30 am yesterday quickly razed the two-storey, wooden and concrete house which was occupied by a total of nine persons including several children.

The upper flat was occupied by a single parent mother and her five children, while a couple whose names were given as Kim Rodrigues and Tharam Rambharose lived in the lower flat with their six-year-old son.

A source from the Guyana Fire Service said an investigation has since been launched to determine the cause of the fire.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Corentyne duo charged with year-old Rose Hall murder

default placeholder

Further remand for Brazilian Pastor on traffic death charge

default placeholder

Lethem woman dies in Brazil following treatment for stillbirth

Toronto-based Guyanese doctor gets service award from Canada

default placeholder

Red House case adjourned to March 24

default placeholder

Deputy Mayor implores councillors to re-engage with communities

Women march against harassment, violence

Buxton theatre group seeks to empower students through arts

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Royston King charged with forgery

  3. Tuschen child dies after accident

  4. Phagwah and Diwali

  5. Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

  6. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  9. Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

GALLERY: Faces of Phagwah

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo chats with a child while playing phagwah

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium