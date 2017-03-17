Accountant testifies in Westford-Cummings $600M theft trial

The trial of former PPP/C public service minister Dr Jennifer Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings, who are charged with the alleged theft of over $600 million from the government, continued yesterday with testimony from Peter Moore, the Chief Accountant at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Moore, who was led in his testimony by state prosecutor Teshanna Lake, told the court that among his duties as the Chief Accountant is to examine vouchers for payments, at times when Alwayne Williams, who is also an accountant, is on leave.

Williams, the court has been told, was the accountant who would examine the payment vouchers at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Moore testified that he had known Westford as the former Minister of Public Service for years, while he knew Cummings as the Chief Personnel Officer at the ministry. He said too that he had communicated with both women often.

