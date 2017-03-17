DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

Pursuant to SectionT2 (2) (ii) (a) and in accordance with the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter l-0:01-, the Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack, has remitted the case of Police v. Regan Rodrigues for the offence of murder to Magistrate Judy Latchman for re-opening, according to a statement today from the DPP’s Chambers.

Rodrigues was charged with the murder of Courtney Crum-Ewing.

Regan Rodrigues

The statement said that the sole purpose of this remit is to take further evidence from police witnesses and to rule on the voluntariness of all oral statements of the accused.

On September i4, 20L6, Magistrate Latchman discharged the accused when the Preliminary Inquiry was first conducted.

The matter will be prosecuted by Special Prosecutor Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes.

Courtney Crum-Ewing

