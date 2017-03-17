Emergency $605m drug purchase not transparent – TIGI official

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence’s emergency drug purchases for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) are not transparent, according to Trans-parency Institute of Guyana Inc. (TIGI).

“We already know for sure that it is not transparent,” TIGI Director Alfred Bhulai told Stabroek News yesterday, before adding that the organisation will make a full statement on the issue next week.

He informed that TIGI has been looking at the issue and its members will meet next Tuesday and will compile a formal report to be publicised.

Lawrence has defended fast-tracking the procurement of $605M in drugs from ANSA McAL, which was done without the knowledge of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).