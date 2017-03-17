GDF dismisses soldiers accused of army base rape

Three Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers have been dismissed following the allegation made against them earlier in the year that they raped a teenager at an army base.

GDF Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West last evening confirmed that the ranks were dismissed. When additional questions were asked, he requested that he be contacted today, or that contact be made with the army’s public relation’s department for responses.

Following the allegation, the army had convened a Board of Inquiry to investigate. It is unclear if the dismissal of the soldiers was based on the findings of the inquiry.

In a statement issued on January 31, the army said it was investigating an alleged rape committed at Camp Stephenson, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

A police source had told Stabroek News that the girl, who is 18, was allegedly taken to the base in an army vehicle and then escorted to a room where she was assaulted. The source added that a medical examination found that the teen was sexually assaulted.

Police are awaiting advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before moving forward with their investigation.

