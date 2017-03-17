Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook

Town Clerk Royston King has told Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan that the suspension of the city’s metered parking system would amount to a breach of contract, for which the municipality would have to compensate contractor Smart City Solutions (SCS).

Acting Mayor Sherod Duncan told reporters yesterday that King wrote Bulkan and informed that there is no provision in the contract between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and SCS to suspend the project, while also warning of the implications of doing so.

"He says that a suspension at this point would be deemed a breach of the contract and the council is not in a position to pay the contractor the necessary funds if we are in breach of the contract, so in all of that he's asking for clarity on the matter," Duncan explained, while referring to the so-called "terror clause" in the contract.