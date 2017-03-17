TUC urges gov’t to probe $605m deal

The Guyana Trades Union Congress today called on the APNU+AFC government to investigate a $605m “emergency” drug purchase deal for the Georgetown Public Hospital which has raised questions about the role of Minister Volda Lawrence.

A statement from the TUC follows:

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is calling on the Government to uphold the Rule of Law in every aspect of governance. There should be an immediate investigation surrounding action taken by Minister of Health Volda Lawrence in the $605m authorisation of spending for the purchase of drugs, which is in breach of the Tender Board process and Public Procurement Law.

The GTUC is seeking to improve the system of government and the behaviours of some members within the government suggest disregard for the embrace of the rule of law and restoring financial accountability and prudence to government. That these acts cast aspersions of corruption is evident in the recent act of the Minister of Health knowing fully well that such authorisation is not within her remit.

The establishment of the Public Procurement Commission was fought for, and whilst it is important to remember the PPP/C was recalcitrant in having it established, the coalition insisted on it. Now a senior minister of government has arbitrarily determined that she alone, having the best interest of Guyanese at heart, will operate in breach of the law and good practices, on the pretext that there was no other way to meet the immediate demand. That said minster failed to recognise that such concern could have been channelled to the relevant Tender Board authority for expediting ‘a national need.’

Acts of these if not nipped in the bud become pervasive and threaten the welfare of the society. This is how the PPP started and the few that came out to condemn were told to give them a chance, which resulted in full-fledged rape of the economy and the country being ranked the most corrupt in the English-speaking Caribbean by Transparency International. Avoiding continuing along this path requires nipping every errant conduct in the bud and holding these responsible to account.

The coalition government is reminded that whereas their current shortcomings pale in comparison to that of the PPP/C, these acts of ministerial impropriety and poor governance mark the beginning of what can well develop into more sever circumstances. The government if serious about its image of stamping out corruption must not appear to condone or ignore the violations in financial accountability. It is therefore called upon to launch an investigation into this violation committed by the minister and to ensure a strong signal is sent to others by meeting out the appropriate sanctions.

It is noted that Minister Lawrence is also Chairman of the PNC/R Georgetown District and therefore her position may be seen as significant to the party and government. However such consideration should not be allowed to override any act in violation of the laws. Acts like those regardless of who committed it should not be allowed to jeopardise the common good. It is also unreasonable to expect silence from sections of society amidst glaring cases of irregularity and impropriety. Failure to act indicts this government.