Better Hope man succumbs after Le Ressouvenir accident

A Better Hope man, who was injured in an accident after his motorcycle was struck from behind along the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara Railway Embankment Road on Monday night, has succumbed.

The deceased Motiram Deonarine, 58, and his wife, Bibi Deonarine, 56, of 65 Zohora Street, Better Hope, East Coast Deme-rara, were on their motorcycle journeying home when a car, which was allegedly speeding, ran into them.

Motiram succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital sometime on Tuesday.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said Motiram was pitched off the motorcycle after the impact and he landed several feet away, while Bibi, who was the pillion rider, ended up on the car's bonnet. She later landed on the road several feet away from her husband as the car came to a stop. She has since been discharged from the hospital.