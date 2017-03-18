Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan yesterday ordered the suspension of the by-laws for the city’s controversial metered parking system for 90 days as government effectively took the decision out of the hands of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on bringing the project to a halt.

The announcement was made by acting Mayor Sherod Duncan, who in a post on his Facebook page last evening said that the order, made by Bulkan under the Municipal and District Councils Act, would be gazetted shortly.

The order, titled the Georgetown Metered Parking (Suspension) Order 2017, states, “It is declared that the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown are in default of their functions with respect to the Georgetown Metered Parking By-Laws and I hereby direct the Mayor and Councillors to suspend the Georgetown Metered Parking By-Laws for three months commencing on the 17th March, 2017.”

Duncan, in his post, referred to his powers as acting Mayor and announced that an Extraordinary Statutory Meeting will be convened soon to "allow for full deliberation and a decision by the Council."