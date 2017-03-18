Defiant anti-meter supporters in Water St parking protest

More than 30 Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) supporters parked their vehicles in the vicinity of Muneshwers on Water Street for an hour yesterday, while daring staff of the parking meter company to take action against them.

The protestors, riding on a Ministry of Public Infrastructure press release listing the streets categorized as public roadways, had gathered to, in a way, challenge the system, and what they believe to be an illegal process.

About two hours prior to the protest, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) had issued a statement relating that as far as it was aware, no parking meters had been erected on streets outside of the council’s jurisdiction. Unlike the ministry’s statement, which gave the impression that the entire streets listed were public roads, M&CC’s statement provided information on how the public roads are specifically delineated.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

