DPP orders reopening of Crum-Ewing murder inquiry

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has directed the reopening of the preliminary inquiry into the charge against Regan Rodrigues for the murder of political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing.

According to a statement issued by the DPP’s office yesterday, Ali-Hack has remitted the case to Magistrate Judy Latchman for re-opening.

It noted that the sole purpose of the remit is to take further evidence from police witnesses and to rule on the voluntariness of all oral statements of the accused. The matter will be prosecuted by Special Prosecutor Nigel Hughes.

It has been six months since Rodrigues, known as ‘Grey Boy,’ was discharged by Latchman at the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge that he murdered Crum-Ewing on March 10th, 2015, in Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.