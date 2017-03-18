Duncan says free security, utilities benefits pulled

Suspended Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Carvil Duncan says that the removal of free security, telephone and electricity benefits, which he had been entitled to since taking office in 2014, is politically-motivated and he plans to approach the High Court to have them restored.

Of much concern to him is the removal of the 24-hour security at his home, which according to Duncan can put him in danger. He said that while these amenities, which also include a duty-free concession, are not in black and white, they have become the norm as every Chairman before him benefited. It is for this reason that he is questioning their withdrawal.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Wednesday, Duncan said that during the first week of March he was told by one of the security guards who was assigned at his home that it was his last day there.