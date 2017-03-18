Gov’t optimistic on accessing US$80M Norway forest funds – Harmon

Government may be one step closer to accessing the US$80 million currently being held by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) from the forest protection deal with Norway, for alternative green energy projects.

Officials from Oslo are currently in Guyana, but government continued to be tight-lipped yesterday on specific discussions pertaining to the future of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) or what alternative projects the money could be used for.

“We have indicated to the IDB our preference for certain green energy projects and we have actually communicated our ideas to the Norwegians,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon said when asked by Stabroek News for an update on talks with Norway as it pertains to the Norconsult report.

"They are here and I think we are having some very good discussions with them on how we see moving forward," he added.

