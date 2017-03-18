Judge issues provisional order to force AG to appoint board of Deeds and Commercial registries
Justice Brassington Reynolds last week issued a provisional order for Attorney General Basil Williams SC to appoint the members of the Governing Board for the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority.
The Order Nisi of Mandamus, which was granted after an application for judicial review was filed by attorney Anil Nandlall, compels Williams to appoint the members of the board, in accordance with the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority Act, unless he can show why the order should not be made absolute.
A proposed amendment to the Act, which Nandlall said would empower the minister to act in the place of the board if it has not been appointed, was scheduled to be debated last Thursday in the National Assembly but it was deferred and no reason was given.
Williams as Minister of Legal Affairs and the Attorney General, the Governing Board of the Deeds and Commercial Regis-tries, the Registrar of Deeds and the Registrar of the Commercial Registry are listed as the respondents in the court action, which was filed on March 6.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
Phagwah and Diwali
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists
-
Royston King charged with forgery
Comments
About these comments