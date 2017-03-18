Judge issues provisional order to force AG to appoint board of Deeds and Commercial registries

Justice Brassington Reynolds last week issued a provisional order for Attorney General Basil Williams SC to appoint the members of the Governing Board for the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority.

The Order Nisi of Mandamus, which was granted after an application for judicial review was filed by attorney Anil Nandlall, compels Williams to appoint the members of the board, in accordance with the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority Act, unless he can show why the order should not be made absolute.

A proposed amendment to the Act, which Nandlall said would empower the minister to act in the place of the board if it has not been appointed, was scheduled to be debated last Thursday in the National Assembly but it was deferred and no reason was given.

Williams as Minister of Legal Affairs and the Attorney General, the Governing Board of the Deeds and Commercial Regis-tries, the Registrar of Deeds and the Registrar of the Commercial Registry are listed as the respondents in the court action, which was filed on March 6.