Moruca farmer chopped to death

– suspect held

A businessman and farmer of Moruca, North West District was brutally chopped to death yesterday morning while on his way to his farm, and the suspect, said to be of unsound mind, has been taken into custody.

Dead is Ganga Persaud Changa, called “Hare Bole” and “Krishna,” 52, of Santa Rosa Village, Moruca, North West District.

His assailant, who has been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Ricardo Rodrigues, was taken into custody. The suspected murder weapon, a cutlass, was recovered at the scene.

Stabroek News was told that around 6.30am yesterday, Changa was walking to his farm when he was approached by the suspect, who dealt him multiples chops about his body. Changa’s left hand and his feet were severed.

The police were alerted and they arrested Rodrigues.

Information reaching this newspaper revealed that over the past two weeks, the suspect had allegedly threatened to kill the businessman. It is unclear if these threats were taken seriously and reported to the police.

Changa’s body is currently at the Kumaka District Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Several attempts made to contact his relatives proved futile.

 

