Seawell man charged with killing friend, drunk driving after Phagwah night crash
Randy Seepersaud, 22, the driver of the car that slammed into a utility pole on Phagwah night at Borlam Turn, Corentyne, resulting in the death of his friend, has been charged with causing death and driving under the influence.
Seepersaud offered not guilty pleas to charges of causing the death of Shazam Ishmile, by dangerous driving and driving under the influence when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
Seepersaud, of Lot 1 Seawell Village, Corentyne, was represented by attorney Chandra Sohan, who requested bail for his client, while arguing that he was not a flight risk. According to Sohan, Seepersaud swerved from a stray animal along the road, which resulted in the fatal crash.
