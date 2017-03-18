Seed paddy project for Wales estate to start soon – Holder

Agriculture Minister Noel Holder yesterday told Wales sugar workers that GuySuCo and the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) are about to conclude a pact where the GRDB will provide funding for a seed paddy project and in a few days land preparation will restart, allowing them another work option.

The Government and GuySuCo have been under pressure to come up with alternatives for Wales workers following the end of sugar cultivation there last year and at a Cabinet outreach at the Wales Community Centre on the West Bank of Demerara, Holder updated them on the latest plans.

He said that contrary to what is being said, the country is in great need of seed paddy and the government is looking to GuySuCo to produce this as part of a diversification process that will open up jobs for the former Wales sugar workers.