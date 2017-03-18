Seed paddy project for Wales estate to start soon – Holder

Agriculture Minister Noel Holder yesterday told Wales sugar workers that GuySuCo and the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) are about to conclude a pact where the GRDB will provide funding for a seed paddy project and in a few days land preparation will restart, allowing them another work option.

The Government and GuySuCo have been under pressure to come up with alternatives for Wales workers following the end of sugar cultivation there last year and at a Cabinet outreach at the Wales Community Centre on the West Bank of Demerara, Holder updated them on the latest plans.

He said that contrary to what is being said, the country is in great need of seed paddy and the government is looking to GuySuCo to produce this as part of a diversification process that will open up jobs for the former Wales sugar workers.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

default placeholder

DPP orders reopening of Crum-Ewing murder inquiry

Wales workers demand severance during meeting with Cabinet team

default placeholder

Lawrence to try again to explain drug purchases

default placeholder

US$1M contract awarded for overhead pedestrian crossings along East Bank

default placeholder

Duncan says free security, utilities benefits pulled

default placeholder

Moruca farmer chopped to death

Ex-soldier charged with raping woman at GDF base

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. Phagwah and Diwali

  4. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  5. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  6. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists

  9. Royston King charged with forgery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Bartica miner held with pistol

Explosive trace detection machines handed over by US

Starr Computers Tech Talk

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

GALLERY: Faces of Phagwah