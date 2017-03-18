Teen freed of Buxton woman’s death after settlement with family

The charge against Dwayne Griffith, the teen driver accused of causing the death of Buxton mother Nerisa Spencer last year, was yesterday dismissed after a financial settlement between the two families.

Nerisa Spencer

It was alleged that Griffith, of 68 William Street, Georgetown, on April 28th, 2016, at Lamaha Street, drove motor vehicle PTT 9623 in a dangerous manner, thereby causing the death of Spencer.

Dwayne Griffith

Spencer was struck down while walking along the roadway on her way to teach an aerobics class.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore dismissed the charge yesterday, just over a month and a half after attorney Mark Waldron told the court that there was an agreement between the two families for a $5 million settlement.

As a result, when the case was called before Magistrate Azore, Prosecu-tor Steven Roberts confirmed that the police will be offering no further evidence against Griffith.

It was then that Griffith had the charge against him dismissed.

