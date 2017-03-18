US$1M contract awarded for overhead pedestrian crossings along East Bank

Cabinet has greenlit a US$1 million contract for the construction of overhead pedestrian crossings at three locations along the East Bank Demerara Highway.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon, at a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, announced that a contract for US$1,034,326 (GY$2,111,990,239) has been awarded to B&J Civil Works for the construction of the crossings at Houston, Eccles and Peter’s Hall.

The National Procurement and Tender Administrative Board (NPTAB) opened the bidding for the construction of the crossing in January this year. B&J Civil Works was one of 16 companies that submitted bids for the project.

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson, in May last year, announced government's plan to construct the crossings, which are expected to significantly reduce accidents, save on travel time for those travelling from Diamond and enable a freer flow of traffic.

