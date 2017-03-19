Berbice truck service owner in fight with GRA over concessions
-after demand for $212M in duties for vehicles, equipment
Acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards last week granted provisional orders quashing the government’s decision to revoke an investment agreement with a Berbice businessman and the demand made by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for him to pay $212M in customs duties and taxes that were not applied due to concessions that he was granted with the expectation that he would engage in mining.
Inshanally Bacchus, the owner of I&R Bacchus Trucking Service, located at Lot 139, Section ‘D’, Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, said in court documents that it was GRA’s demand for payment and the threat of seizure and forfeiture of his machinery and other assets that prompted him to file a High Court action.
In his application to the court, filed by attorney Anil Nandlall, Bacchus admits that he was
