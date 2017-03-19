City councillors to decide on parking by-laws suspension at special meeting on Monday

With Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan having issued an order to suspend the Georgetown metered parking by-laws, city councillors will be called on to make a decision on the way forward for the project at an extraordinary statutory meeting on Monday.

Town Clerk Royston King told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that while City Hall has received a copy of Bulkan’s order and has given written notice to contractor Smart City Solutions (SCS), no decision can be made until the full council meets.

"It is the council who voted to have the by-laws implemented and it is the council which must respond to the order from the minister. In my capacity as Town Clerk, I will advise based