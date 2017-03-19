Granger provides clarification to Jagdeo on criteria for Gecom Chair

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday confirmed that President David Granger has written to him clarifying his criteria for nominees eligible to be appointed as the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) and disclosed that the information will be discussed with civil society members in the coming days before a new slate is submitted for consideration.

Jagdeo has assured that a copy of the letter, which was received last Friday, will be made public sometime this week.

"I plan to make public the letter early in the new week. I want to meet with …the civil society groups to …