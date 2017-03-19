Haslington (Part 2)

(Continued from last week)

In a yard filled with colourful flowers neatly displayed in pots lives Carlton Dornick and his wife. “I was born at Enmore Estate and did all my schooling at Enmore. The manager of the estate went to the school to find out who the bright students were. I was one of them,” Dornick in slightly accented perfect English that he said he picked up working with the British for many years.

"He took us as apprentices. That was during Booker's time. They sent me for six months training at Port Mourant and after I came back they promoted me to a plant foreman. After that I was promoted as Supervisor for the Plant Maintenance. I eventually became an