Kumu labourer found dead with arrow in chest

The police in ‘F’ Division have launched an investigation into the murder of a labourer whose body was found on Friday afternoon with an arrow in his chest at Kumu Village, Central Rupununi.

Dead is Arnold Gordon, 24, of Kumu Village, Central Rupununi.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Ravindradat Budhram yesterday confirmed the incident with Stabroek News.

He said Gordon’s body was discovered around 4.30 pm on Friday at Tiger Plate, Kumu Ferry area, Central Rupununi.

According to Budhram, the suspect who is known to the police, remains at large.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, this newspaper was told that Gordon and his six-year-old cousin left home on Thursday to go fishing. He was later attacked by the suspect who allegedly dealt him several blows about his body and then shot him with an arrow.

Investigations are ongoing.