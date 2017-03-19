Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

The police say that an unidentified male suspect was mortally wounded this morning during an alleged exchange of gunfire with three occupants of a motor car, one of whom is a licensed firearm holder.

The police say the unidentified suspect is alleged to have opened fire on the occupants of the car after they adopted a tactical manoeuvre to evade him, when he attempted to commit a felony. This incident occurred about 00:30hrs this morning at Belvoir Court, when one of the occupants was being dropped off by his colleagues at the address, after the trio returned from the Giftland Mall.

A .32 pistol alleged to belong to the deceased suspect, along with seven .32 spent shells and a cellular phone were found at the scene

 

