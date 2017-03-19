Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
The police say that an unidentified male suspect was mortally wounded this morning during an alleged exchange of gunfire with three occupants of a motor car, one of whom is a licensed firearm holder.
The police say the unidentified suspect is alleged to have opened fire on the occupants of the car after they adopted a tactical manoeuvre to evade him, when he attempted to commit a felony. This incident occurred about 00:30hrs this morning at Belvoir Court, when one of the occupants was being dropped off by his colleagues at the address, after the trio returned from the Giftland Mall.
A .32 pistol alleged to belong to the deceased suspect, along with seven .32 spent shells and a cellular phone were found at the scene
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport
Comments
About these comments