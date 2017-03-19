New GPC denies failing to deliver on gov’t drug contracts

The New Guyana Pharma-ceutical Corporation (New GPC) has denied failing to deliver on a $1 billion contract for the supply of drugs to the Ministry of Public Health in 2015.

The company has also stated that it received a $20 million contract for the provision of drugs to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in 2017.

In a statement issued yesterday, New GPC stressed that it has supplied all drugs for all its contracts with the government for 2015, including all