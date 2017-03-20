Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
A bandit was fatally wounded by a licensed firearm holder shortly after midnight yesterday, at Belvoir Court, Georgetown during an attempted robbery.
The licensed firearm holder was in a vehicle which was dropping home a friend in Belvoir Court, when a gang of men pulled up behind their vehicle and attempted to rob them, according to residents from the area. The police in a statement yesterday said that as the occupants of the car tried to escape, the bandit opened fire which resulted in an exchange of gunfire during which he was killed.
The deceased bandit has been identified as Alton Bowen, a taxi driver of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, George-town.
Police Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News that police were able to identify Bowen after processing his fingerprints through the system.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
-
Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams
Comments
About these comments