Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

A bandit was fatally wounded by a licensed firearm holder shortly after midnight yesterday, at Belvoir Court, Georgetown during an attempted robbery.

The licensed firearm holder was in a vehicle which was dropping home a friend in Belvoir Court, when a gang of men pulled up behind their vehicle and attempted to rob them, according to residents from the area. The police in a statement yesterday said that as the occupants of the car tried to escape, the bandit opened fire which resulted in an exchange of gunfire during which he was killed.

The deceased bandit has been identified as Alton Bowen, a taxi driver of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, George-town.

Police Commander of 'A' Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News that police were able to identify Bowen after processing his fingerprints through the system.