GPHC also made emergency purchase of 500 body bags

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence’s fast-tracking of emergency drugs for the Georgetown Public Hospital saw not only the lion’s share of $605m going to ANSA McAl but purchases of the same drugs at varying prices from several of the companies.

And with allegations about the procurement process at the GPHC and calls being made for government to investigate the $605M fast-tracked acquisition, questions are also being raised over the single-sourcing, as an emergency, of 500 body bags in January of this year.

According to documents seen by Stabroek News, ANSA McAl also received a $10,860,000 contract to supply 30, 600 mg injections of Trastuzumab, a cancer treatment drug, under the Genentech and Roche brand Herceptin, in late January of this year. Each unit of the Herceptin drug was pegged at $362,000. The GPHC had noted that the drug was out of stock and it was urgently needed.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

default placeholder

Procurement body must probe $605m purchase -Goolsarran

default placeholder

WPA restates opposition to presidential immunity

Men must provide for their children

default placeholder

CCJ rejects bid by sister to appeal case against brother over property

default placeholder

Revised code of conduct for ministers, others too ‘bland’ – GHRA

default placeholder

Family still awaiting answers on man who was murdered while rescuing sister

Liliendaal bridge work slated for July completion

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  4. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  5. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  6. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  9. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol