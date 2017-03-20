Men must provide for their children
-President tells rededication of Seventh-day Adventist Church
“Men must provide for their children, they must become the cornerstones of happy homes. Men can help to raise happy families by showing respect and responsibility towards their wives and their children…”, that’s one of the messages that President David Granger delivered yesterday to the rededication of the Central Seventh-day Adventist Church.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said the rededication of the Church and Oronoque Sts place of worship is part of the activities to commemorate the 130th anniversary of Seventh-day Adventism in Guyana.
Granger congratulated the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and urged the church to work to help strengthen the institution of the family by ensuring that men recognise and understand their responsibilities and that women are treated as equals, the release said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
