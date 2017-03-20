Procurement body must probe $605m purchase -Goolsarran

With the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) still to pronounce on the $605M drug purchase sanctioned by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has called on the commission to launch an immediate investigation.

He believes that the PPC should also examine the operations of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)  given that the evidence suggests that the hospital has no procurement rules of its own as required and to guide the entity accordingly as per the Public Procurement Act of the country.

“The way forward is for the Public Procurement Commission to mount an immediate investigation to determine whether the circumstances at the GPHC justify the use of sole- source procurement,” Goolsarran told Stabroek News.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

