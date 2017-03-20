Revised code of conduct for ministers, others too ‘bland’ – GHRA

Contending that the revised draft code of conduct for ministers and others in public life is “too bland and generalized”, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) last Friday said it finds that no reference is made about the declaration of assets.

“Only by reference to the requirements of the Integrity Commission contained under this principle can any inference be drawn about assets. While legally this may be acceptable, the absence of explicit reference to this issue is peculiar, because in the public mind it is the raison d’etre of a Code of Conduct,” the human rights body said in a statement.

At the time it was making public its concerns about the proposed code for ministers of the government, members of the National Assembly and public office holders. The GHRA indicated that following an invitation from the Office of the Prime Minister it has submitted its comments.