WPA restates opposition to presidential immunity

Noting former President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent invoking of presidential immunity, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) on Friday reiterated its historical opposition to the inclusion of Presidential Immunity in the Constitution.

“We continue to oppose Presidential immunity as an unnecessary and outdated provision. It has no place in democratic societies. The commitment to the rule of law and good governance should always be sacrosanct. When this provision was included in the 1980 constitution WPA opposed it then and continues to do so today. It should be recalled that the 1980 Constitu-tion was devoid of popular support”, the WPA said.

Presidential immunity offers penitential and actual cover for rulers who participate in wrongdoing, the WPA argued.