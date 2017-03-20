Yakusari teen stabbed to death, brother held

The Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Vishaul Zakaroo also known as “Daniel”, 18 years, a mechanic of 85 North Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice which occurred about 23:00hrs last night in the said village, by his 22 year old brother, who has since been arrested.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the victim and suspect were imbibing together with some friends, when the suspect approached and requested to borrow the victim’s motor cycle, to which he refused.

An argument ensued and the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim once to his stomach; he was then rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was treated and later succumbed.

The alleged murder weapon was recovered by investigators and the body is presently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination, police say.

More in Local News

GAWU says cane planters told no work for them at East Demerara Estate

FBI head Comey says no evidence of Trump wiretapping claim

Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

default placeholder

Procurement body must probe $605m purchase -Goolsarran

GPHC also made emergency purchase of 500 body bags

default placeholder

WPA restates opposition to presidential immunity

Men must provide for their children

default placeholder

CCJ rejects bid by sister to appeal case against brother over property

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  4. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  5. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  6. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  7. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  8. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  9. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol