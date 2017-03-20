Yakusari teen stabbed to death, brother held

The Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Vishaul Zakaroo also known as “Daniel”, 18 years, a mechanic of 85 North Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice which occurred about 23:00hrs last night in the said village, by his 22 year old brother, who has since been arrested.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the victim and suspect were imbibing together with some friends, when the suspect approached and requested to borrow the victim’s motor cycle, to which he refused.

An argument ensued and the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim once to his stomach; he was then rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was treated and later succumbed.

The alleged murder weapon was recovered by investigators and the body is presently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination, police say.