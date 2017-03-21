Accused in rape of 14-year-old freed after hung jury

A man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl walked out of the High Court a free man yesterday, after a jury was unable to arrive at a verdict on his guilt.

Joel De Souza appeared visibly relieved when Justice Jo-Ann Barlow told him that there was a hung jury and that he was free to go.

She, however, cautioned that he would be notified should the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) order a retrial.

The charge against De Souza was that in January, 2014, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, he sexually penetrated a girl under the age of 16. The girl was 14 at the time of the alleged rape.

The jury was split by a proportion of eight to four. When asked, the foreman indicated that the panel required no further assistance from the court, as each juror was resolute on his/her respective stance.

The case was prosecuted by attorney Mandel Moore. De Souza, meanwhile, was represented by attorney Ganesh Hira.

The trial was conducted in-camera at the High Court in Georgetown.

More in Local News

‘It wasn’t me’

default placeholder

City Council delays ratifying parking meters suspension order

Man held after killing brother in row over motorcycle

Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot

default placeholder

Trotman moves to approach CCJ on presidential term limit ruling

default placeholder

SCS named party in legal challenge to parking meter contract

Anti-parking meter protestors continue protest for revocation of contract

Man gets 11 years for killing father-in-law

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Tuschen child dies after accident

  2. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  3. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  4. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  5. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  6. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  7. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  8. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  9. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol