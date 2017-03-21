Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
A businessman was yesterday granted his release on $1.5 million bail after he was charged with soliciting a former worker to carry out a murder.
The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that Ganesh Rajkumar, 65, of 16 D’Urban and Henry streets, on August 26, 2016, at D’Urban and Henry streets, Georgetown, allegedly solicited Mark Sandy to murder Roger Connors.
Rajkumar, who is the owner of the Arawak Hotel in Berbice, was
