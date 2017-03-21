City Council delays ratifying parking meters suspension order

A majority of Georgetown councillors yesterday voted to allow the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) time to peruse a legal opinion before ratifying an order made by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan directing that the Georgetown Metered Parking By-laws be suspended for three months.

In what acting Mayor Sherod Duncan has described as an historic push back against central government, APNU councillors including General Secretary of the PNC/R Oscar Clarke approved a motion which not only delays council’s decision indefinitely, but directs Town Clerk Royston King to forward to Minister Bulkan a legal opinion which states that his order signed on March 17, 2017 is “ultra vires, null and void.”

The opinion, presented to council by attorney Roger Yearwood, argues that Section 306(1) of the Municipal and District Councils Act which Bulkan cites